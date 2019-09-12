MTBC Inc. (MTBCP) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX). The two are both Healthcare Information Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 27 0.85 N/A -0.68 0.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.63 N/A 0.03 457.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MTBC Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of MTBC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of OptimizeRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are MTBC Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, OptimizeRx Corporation has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. -0.51% -1.3% 0.97% 3.61% 3.4% 6.74% OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than OptimizeRx Corporation.

Summary

OptimizeRx Corporation beats MTBC Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.