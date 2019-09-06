MTBC Inc. (MTBC) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) and OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 5 0.81 N/A -0.70 0.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 14 9.90 N/A 0.03 457.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MTBC Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -19.2% OptimizeRx Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.62 shows that MTBC Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OptimizeRx Corporation’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MTBC Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival OptimizeRx Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. OptimizeRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MTBC Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MTBC Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OptimizeRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MTBC Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.75, and a 52.03% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MTBC Inc. and OptimizeRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 45.5%. Insiders held roughly 48.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are OptimizeRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25% OptimizeRx Corporation -0.79% -8.6% 31.33% 37.81% 49.41% 37.56%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was less bullish than OptimizeRx Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors OptimizeRx Corporation beats MTBC Inc.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides technology solutions for health care industry. The company offers pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting their products. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies. The company also offers brand messaging services, such as a variety of brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. In addition, it provides brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. The company is based in Rochester, Michigan.