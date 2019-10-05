MTBC Inc. (MTBC) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Contrasting side by side

Both MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. 4 0.00 6.04M -0.70 0.00 Omnicell Inc. 72 1.74 40.87M 0.93 80.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MTBC Inc. and Omnicell Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MTBC Inc. and Omnicell Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 140,658,112.29% -24.3% -19.2% Omnicell Inc. 56,669,439.82% 5.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

MTBC Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.62. Omnicell Inc.’s 1.07 beta is the reason why it is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTBC Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Omnicell Inc. has 2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. MTBC Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omnicell Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of MTBC Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Omnicell Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 48.6% of MTBC Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Omnicell Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25% Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81%

For the past year MTBC Inc. was more bullish than Omnicell Inc.

Summary

Omnicell Inc. beats MTBC Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.