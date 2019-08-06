MTBC Inc. (MTBC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Healthcare Information Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MTBC Inc. has 8.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand MTBC Inc. has 48.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.59% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTBC Inc. 0.00% -24.30% -19.20% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares MTBC Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MTBC Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for MTBC Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 3.79 2.74

MTBC Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.32%. As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 45.35%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that MTBC Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MTBC Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year MTBC Inc. has weaker performance than MTBC Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MTBC Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, MTBC Inc.’s competitors have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. MTBC Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MTBC Inc.

Volatility & Risk

MTBC Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. In other hand, MTBC Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MTBC Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MTBC Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.