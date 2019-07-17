M&T Bank (MTB) At $170.05 Forms Top; Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) SI Increased By 9.61%

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) had an increase of 9.61% in short interest. SLS’s SI was 2.68 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.61% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 301,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS)’s short sellers to cover SLS’s short positions. The SI to Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc’s float is 15.2%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1415. About 12.80M shares traded. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) has declined 84.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 89.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SLS News: 23/05/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $30 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences’ Phase 2 Results for Galinpepimut-S in High-Risk Multiple Myeloma Presented at European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN COMBINATION WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED; 09/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Galinpepimut-S (GPS) for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma (MM); 16/04/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Corporate Highlights, Advancements for its Cancer Immunotherapy Pipeline and 2017 Financial; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES – DSMB RECOMMENDED TO SEEK REGULATORY GUIDANCE BY FDA FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF COMBINATION OF NEUVAX + HERCEPTIN IN TNBC; 17/05/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences to Present Phase 1/2 Clinical Data of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Ovarian Cancer at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 15/03/2018 – SELLAS Life Sciences Group Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New Patent Covering Composit; 24/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP – TORRE’S EMPLOYMENT AS CHIEF REGULATORY OFFICER AND SENIOR VP, TECHNICAL OPERATIONS WOULD CEASE, EFFECTIVE APRIL 27

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) formed multiple top with $180.25 target or 6.00% above today's $170.05 share price. M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has $23.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.05. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company has market cap of $18.07 million. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MTB’s profit will be $505.51M for 11.49 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.38 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.47% EPS growth.

