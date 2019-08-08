M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Both M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.45 N/A 12.87 12.76 Webster Financial Corporation 51 3.57 N/A 4.09 12.47

Table 1 demonstrates M&T Bank Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Webster Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to M&T Bank Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. M&T Bank Corporation is presently more expensive than Webster Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has M&T Bank Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Webster Financial Corporation 0.00% 13% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, Webster Financial Corporation has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Webster Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

M&T Bank Corporation has a 16.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $175.88. Meanwhile, Webster Financial Corporation’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 33.28%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Webster Financial Corporation seems more appealing than M&T Bank Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 93.2% of Webster Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Webster Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Webster Financial Corporation -0.22% 7.28% -2.54% -7.36% -22.63% 3.47%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has stronger performance than Webster Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Webster Financial Corporation.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.