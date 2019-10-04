M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN)

Both M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SSFN) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 152 1.77 119.86M 12.87 12.76 Stewardship Financial Corporation 16 0.00 6.71M 0.91 16.99

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for M&T Bank Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation. Stewardship Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. M&T Bank Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows M&T Bank Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 79,115,511.55% 12.9% 1.5% Stewardship Financial Corporation 43,123,393.32% 9.9% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank Corporation’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stewardship Financial Corporation has beta of 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and Stewardship Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 5 2 2.25 Stewardship Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.78% for M&T Bank Corporation with consensus price target of $173.38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 23.9% of Stewardship Financial Corporation shares. M&T Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Stewardship Financial Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Stewardship Financial Corporation -0.39% -0.9% 71.22% 79.19% 34% 69.34%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Stewardship Financial Corporation

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Stewardship Financial Corporation.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio and properties; and insurance business. It operates through 1 main office in Midland Park, as well as 10 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.