M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) compete against each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.70 N/A 13.95 11.57 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.00 N/A 0.82 18.92

Table 1 demonstrates M&T Bank Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. M&T Bank Corporation is currently more affordable than Patriot National Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us M&T Bank Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank Corporation has a beta of 1.07 and its 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation’s consensus price target is $175.88, while its potential upside is 8.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

M&T Bank Corporation and Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 5.8%. 0.4% are M&T Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Patriot National Bancorp Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation -3.52% -1.47% -5.46% -3.24% -12.48% 12.7% Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has stronger performance than Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.