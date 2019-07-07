M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) Comparison side by side

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 163 4.01 N/A 13.95 11.57 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 27 3.55 N/A 2.32 11.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for M&T Bank Corporation and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. M&T Bank Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.8% 1%

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.07 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

M&T Bank Corporation and Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 6 1 2.14 Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation’s upside potential is 1.43% at a $176.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 70.6% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.9% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation -3.52% -1.47% -5.46% -3.24% -12.48% 12.7% Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation -3.84% 0.29% -3.88% -2.43% -16.68% 8.3%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential and commercial mortgage, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans, as well as construction loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; corporate trust services comprising services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 20 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. It private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, Middlesex, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.