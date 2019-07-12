M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 164 4.07 N/A 13.95 11.57 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 24 3.18 N/A 1.75 14.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of M&T Bank Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. M&T Bank Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.07. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for M&T Bank Corporation and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 1 2.17 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$176.33 is M&T Bank Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 1.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.2% of M&T Bank Corporation shares and 15.7% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation -3.52% -1.47% -5.46% -3.24% -12.48% 12.7% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.44% 3.08% 9.9% -3.94% -28.33% 10.37%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation was more bullish than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors M&T Bank Corporation beats Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.