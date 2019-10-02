M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has M&T Bank Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 79,188,689.22% 12.90% 1.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares M&T Bank Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 119.86M 151 12.76 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

M&T Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio M&T Bank Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

M&T Bank Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $173.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15.91%. The competitors have a potential upside of 130.14%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that M&T Bank Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of M&T Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.04 shows that M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation’s competitors beat M&T Bank Corporation on 6 of the 5 factors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.