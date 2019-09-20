M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of M&T Bank Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have M&T Bank Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.90% 1.50% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting M&T Bank Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation N/A 162 12.76 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

M&T Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio M&T Bank Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

$173.57 is the average price target of M&T Bank Corporation, with a potential upside of 10.25%. The potential upside of the competitors is 130.14%. M&T Bank Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of M&T Bank Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, M&T Bank Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.