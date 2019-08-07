M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Contrasting side by side

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 166 3.46 N/A 12.87 12.76 Emclaire Financial Corp 32 3.01 N/A 1.54 20.87

Table 1 demonstrates M&T Bank Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. M&T Bank Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 6% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation’s 1.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 4.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Emclaire Financial Corp on the other hand, has 0.46 beta which makes it 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

M&T Bank Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 0 5 2 2.29 Emclaire Financial Corp 0 0 0 0.00

M&T Bank Corporation’s upside potential is 13.65% at a $175.88 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

M&T Bank Corporation and Emclaire Financial Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 6.9%. About 0.4% of M&T Bank Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.31% 3.85% 3.37% 7.26% -6.36% 5.7%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation has stronger performance than Emclaire Financial Corp

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Emclaire Financial Corp.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.