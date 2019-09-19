M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Comparison side by side

Both M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank Corporation 162 3.55 N/A 12.87 12.76 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 3.03 N/A 1.62 11.25

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 1st Constitution Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than M&T Bank Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. M&T Bank Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Constitution Bancorp, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of M&T Bank Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.5% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.04. From a competition point of view, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.2 beta which is 80.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for M&T Bank Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank Corporation 1 4 2 2.29 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

M&T Bank Corporation has a consensus target price of $173.57, and a 8.86% upside potential. 1st Constitution Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average target price and a 17.61% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that 1st Constitution Bancorp appears more favorable than M&T Bank Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both M&T Bank Corporation and 1st Constitution Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 34.9% respectively. 0.4% are M&T Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) M&T Bank Corporation 0.32% -3.84% -2.16% -1.16% -6.49% 14.76% 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63%

For the past year M&T Bank Corporation had bullish trend while 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend.

Summary

M&T Bank Corporation beats 1st Constitution Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The companyÂ’s Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, deposit products, and cash management services to middle-market and large commercial customers. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate segment offers credit services, which are secured by various multifamily residential and commercial real estates; and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; short-term and long-term borrowed funds; brokered deposits; and Cayman Islands branch deposits, as well as foreign exchange services. The companyÂ’s Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates and services residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment and automobile loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, and credit cards; investment products, including mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management services; fiduciary and custodial services; investment management services; and insurance agency services, as well as reinsures credit life. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 799 banking offices in the United States, a commercial banking office in Canada, and an office in the Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.