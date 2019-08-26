MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Reaches $13.93 Yearly Low; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) Sentiment Is 2

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 14 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 7 cut down and sold their stock positions in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 927,138 shares, up from 820,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.37 target or 4.00% below today’s $13.93 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.04B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $13.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $41.72M less. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 53,943 shares traded. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MSGN News: 12/04/2018 – Correct: MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Net $46.9M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Cont Ops EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Rev $186.6M; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS INC QUARTERLY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.62; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSG Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSGN); 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q REV. $186.6M, EST. $187.9M; 09/04/2018 New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 5.66 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Among 3 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock has $2400 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 41.21% above currents $13.93 stock price. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 19. The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, August 22. The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MSG Networks Inc. Reschedules Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MSG Networks Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MSG Networks Inc. to Host Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MSG Networks, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund for 60,095 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 68,300 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 214,030 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 0.1% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 129,850 shares.

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $141.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.74 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.