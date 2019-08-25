MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of MSG Networks Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.69% of all Entertainment – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.73% of MSG Networks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.03% of all Entertainment – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has MSG Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.60% 22.80% Industry Average 9.03% 34.76% 7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares MSG Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks Inc. N/A 21 7.56 Industry Average 643.09M 7.12B 35.79

MSG Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for MSG Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 3.15 2.72

$23 is the consensus price target of MSG Networks Inc., with a potential upside of 63.93%. The potential upside of the peers is 8.41%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that MSG Networks Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MSG Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4% Industry Average 4.14% 4.19% 5.21% 12.80% 23.75% 31.54%

For the past year MSG Networks Inc. had bearish trend while MSG Networks Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MSG Networks Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc.’s competitors have 1.54 and 1.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. MSG Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MSG Networks Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

MSG Networks Inc. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MSG Networks Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.08 which is 7.87% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MSG Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MSG Networks Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.