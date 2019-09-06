MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Contrasting side by side

Both MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) and CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) are Entertainment – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks Inc. 21 1.77 N/A 2.51 7.56 CBS Corporation 49 1.06 N/A 7.89 6.53

Table 1 highlights MSG Networks Inc. and CBS Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CBS Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. MSG Networks Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks Inc. 0.00% -32.6% 22.8% CBS Corporation 0.00% 102.5% 13.9%

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks Inc.’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. CBS Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

MSG Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CBS Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. MSG Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CBS Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MSG Networks Inc. and CBS Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 CBS Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

MSG Networks Inc.’s upside potential is 15.37% at a $19.67 average price target. Competitively CBS Corporation has an average price target of $61.5, with potential upside of 43.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that CBS Corporation looks more robust than MSG Networks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of MSG Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of CBS Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.73% are MSG Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of CBS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MSG Networks Inc. -1.04% -6.87% -19.64% -14.69% -16.34% -19.4% CBS Corporation 0.9% 1.9% 0.74% 4.06% 0.45% 17.82%

For the past year MSG Networks Inc. has -19.4% weaker performance while CBS Corporation has 17.82% stronger performance.

Summary

CBS Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors MSG Networks Inc.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and childrenÂ’s consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 30 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the companyÂ’s television stations, and news and sports radio stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.