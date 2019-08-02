MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; F5 Networks Has 0.94 Sentiment

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 184 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 196 sold and reduced their stakes in F5 Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

Analysts expect MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) to report $0.61 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. MSGN’s profit would be $45.68 million giving it 7.61 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, MSG Networks Inc.’s analysts see -15.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 311,541 shares traded. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MSGN News: 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Cont Ops EPS 62c; 09/04/2018 New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q REV. $186.6M, EST. $187.9M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Net $46.9M; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS INC QUARTERLY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.62; 12/04/2018 – Correct: MSG Networks Names Kristin A. Dolan to Board; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $85.7M, EST. $88.3M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Rev $186.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSG Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSGN)

Among 2 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, May 3. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, July 19 to “Underweight”.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 15.75 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 18.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

The stock decreased 4.28% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $138.57. About 358,338 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. for 226,040 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.93% invested in the company for 54,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.9% in the stock. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,290 shares.