MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Analysts See $0.61 EPS; Correvio Pharma – Ordinary Shares (canada (CORV) Sellers Decreased By 20.17% Their Shorts

Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV) had a decrease of 20.17% in short interest. CORV’s SI was 1.18M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20.17% from 1.47M shares previously. With 101,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV)’s short sellers to cover CORV’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6. About 39,537 shares traded. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has declined 60.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.22% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock has $2000 highest and $1900 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 5.06% above currents $18.56 stock price. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 19.

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 7.37 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.23 million. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. It currently has negative earnings. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.