Msft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $946,162; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $388,050

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 25,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $179.68. About 843,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 278,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 11.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goog by 1,234 shares to 29,927 shares, valued at $32.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Schz (SCHZ).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.28 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,454 shares to 75,161 shares, valued at $81.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,274 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC).