Msft (MSFT) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Farmers Natl Banc (FMNB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lifted Its Stake

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40 million, down from 278,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Farmers Natl Banc Corp (FMNB) by 141.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 48,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.90% . The institutional investor held 82,641 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 34,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Farmers Natl Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.77M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.63. About 36,679 shares traded or 12.34% up from the average. Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) has declined 7.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FMNB News: 18/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC – NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 3.92%, A 9 BASIS POINTS DECREASE FROM QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP FMNB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 22/05/2018 – Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – EMCLAIRE FINANCIAL CORP – UNDER TERMS, COMMUNITY WILL MERGE INTO CO AND IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER COMMUNITY FIRST BANK WILL MERGE INTO FARMERS NATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – Farmers National Banc 1Q Net $7.73M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmers National Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMNB); 18/04/2018 Farmers National Banc 1Q EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,070 were accumulated by Somerset Trust Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 17,440 shares stake. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Company has 3.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 244.48 million shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc invested in 5,895 shares. Herald Investment Limited accumulated 30,600 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.21 million shares. Cortland Associates Mo holds 6,562 shares. Bokf Na has 497,425 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited holds 3.05M shares or 4.04% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 88,719 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rwc Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 2,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grace White New York holds 9,165 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Charter Comm has invested 1.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wfc (NYSE:WFC) by 81,087 shares to 409,840 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Spab (LAG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 36 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,494 activity. Another trade for 34 shares valued at $502 was bought by MACALI RALPH D. $1,247 worth of stock was bought by Sabat Joseph W on Monday, June 3. Muransky Edward had bought 266 shares worth $3,753. Another trade for 37 shares valued at $499 was made by Helmick Kevin J on Tuesday, September 3. $202 worth of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was bought by Wallace Amber B on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold FMNB shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.89 million shares or 6.26% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 39,037 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc accumulated 51,993 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 1.12M shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB). Prudential holds 38,140 shares. State Street Corporation holds 505,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group reported 63,709 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Corporation accumulated 0% or 700 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 105,204 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 332,310 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 14,071 shares.