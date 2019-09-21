Msft (MSFT) Holder Horan Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $946,162 as Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increased Its Stake by $303,848

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 88,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, up from 84,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Msft (MSFT) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 7,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 271,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40 million, down from 278,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Msft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 5,864 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Ca owns 99,041 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.38% or 253,933 shares in its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 5.23M shares. First Foundation holds 1.24M shares. Shayne & Limited Liability Company holds 18,032 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Natl Bank reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo holds 0.14% or 6,562 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru Com owns 86,224 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Company reported 27,281 shares stake. 58,569 were accumulated by Invest Management Of Virginia Lc. Edgemoor Investment invested in 5.73% or 338,934 shares. Cincinnati Casualty accumulated 80,000 shares or 8.23% of the stock. Connable Office Inc holds 47,850 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Swedbank reported 9.87 million shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bkng by 824 shares to 12,371 shares, valued at $23.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schp (SCHP) by 11,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Schw (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.