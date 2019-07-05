Msdc Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in United States Stl New (X) by $1.22 Million; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Holding

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 37,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 731 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 37,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.23M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Aerospace Contracted Backlog of $1.7B at the End of First Qtr; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 25/04/2018 – Ball Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Approves Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – Dollar as `Wrecking Ball’ May Blot Out Iran’s Impact on Markets

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 5.20 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. HAYES JOHN A also sold $5.06 million worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 6 MORRISON SCOTT C sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 13,677 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Sandy Spring State Bank accumulated 374 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Axa reported 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Guardian Life Ins Company Of America reported 965 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 206,596 shares. Federated Pa owns 16,258 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Tci Wealth Inc has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Assetmark holds 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) or 816 shares. Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,778 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 31,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp owns 807,889 shares. Marsico Mngmt Lc reported 0.2% stake.

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $215.50 million for 27.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ball Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings slips sharply after noting Signode decline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Put) by 127,600 shares to 290,200 shares, valued at $32.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 576,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call).

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United States Steel Corporation (X) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.