Msdc Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in United States Stl New (X) as Share Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Valuation Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $37.93 Million Its Position

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 1.32 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – US STEEL SEES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 WORKERS THIS MONTH; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 708,157 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 59,746 shares to 660,649 shares, valued at $22.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 4.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

