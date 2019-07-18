Msdc Management LP Stake In Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Was Upped; As Sanmina (SANM) Shares Declined, Bank Of Montreal Trimmed by $469,868 Its Stake

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 76.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30M, up from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 174,630 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 3.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 16,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,328 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 67,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 68,740 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 18/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: SANMINA PLANT CLOSING AFFECTS 163 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd owns 14 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 43,726 shares. Lsv Asset owns 3.51M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 23 shares. Mesirow Mgmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 282,875 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 88,474 shares. Invesco accumulated 400,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prns Llc reported 0.46% stake. Goldman Sachs Inc owns 340,383 shares. Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 35,700 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 23,064 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 0.15% or 422,821 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 9,977 shares.

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.23M for 11.26 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.