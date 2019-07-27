Msdc Management LP Stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Lifted by $37.56 Million; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Position

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 217,655 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler reported 15,030 shares. Liberty accumulated 17,729 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0.41% or 17,648 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 8.19M shares. Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 346,923 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Family Invests owns 120,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc reported 318,170 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Bernzott Cap Advsr accumulated 308,652 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Van Strum & Towne holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,367 shares. 18.15 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Kcm Inv Advisors owns 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 175,348 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 366,926 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. – MarketWatch” on January 06, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Contract Drilling, Sidewinder Drilling to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling Has Upside From Acquisition Benefits And Demand Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 700,680 shares. 39,882 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Ltd stated it has 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Barclays Public Limited Com has 14,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 519,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). New Jersey-based Systematic Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.01% or 43,522 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 430,791 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 423,058 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Co invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jump Trading Ltd reported 17,800 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 4,684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 35,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR, worth $46,610.