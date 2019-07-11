Msdc Management LP Raised Stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) as Valuation Declined; Security National Trust Co Has Decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.52M market cap company. It closed at $1.33 lastly. It is down 41.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.81. About 112,688 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 613,124 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Brandywine Investment Lc holds 15,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairfax Financial Limited Can accumulated 400,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 10,141 shares. Invest Inc Wi owns 194,787 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Manufacturers Life Insur The has 35,455 shares. Amer Int Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Mngmt accumulated 141,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa owns 2.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 27,067 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 940,054 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 132,450 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 3,859 shares.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling’s Rig Fleet Consolidation To Benefit In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Independence Contract Drilling Is Still Cheap Given Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Special Meeting Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. $44,712 worth of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) was bought by MSD Partners – L.P..

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts reaffirms FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML sees improvement for Genuine Parts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 1,990 shares. Chem Bankshares has invested 0.55% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Joel Isaacson Com Ltd Liability invested in 7,593 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Central Bancorporation & Tru has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 502 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Gw Henssler & Associate Limited accumulated 30,835 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Van Eck Associate invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.86M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 71,566 shares. Ent Fin Services accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Dean Invest owns 25,219 shares. Grimes & Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 13,889 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru Communication invested in 18,125 shares.