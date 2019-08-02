Msdc Management LP Raised Holding in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by $37.56 Million; As Total S A (TOT) Market Valuation Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $462,660

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 15.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 441,538 shares traded or 74.59% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 6,674 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 15,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 2.75 million shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 14/03/2018 – Total SA Approves Capital Increase for Employees and Retirees Under Certain Conditions; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN BLOCK 32 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 18/04/2018 – $FP.FR/@Total: Total enters into an agreement for the proposed acquisition of Direct Energie to accelerate its ambition in gas and electricity in France and Belgium

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.35B for 10.03 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares to 26,983 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Co stated it has 1.78M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital accumulated 0% or 1.24 million shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.02% or 17,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 132,450 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company reported 7,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 77,167 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 98,489 shares. Moreover, Msd Limited Partnership has 6.45% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 20,782 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,333 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 0% or 4,100 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. 25,000 shares were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR, worth $46,610 on Friday, June 7.

