Msdc Management LP Position in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Upped by Tower Research Capital Trc

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 311,275 shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 14189.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 17,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 17,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 7.42 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 6,361 shares to 7,998 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 61,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,221 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : CSX, INTC, MBB, LX, QQQ, GILD – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NASDAQ: GILD Investor Notice: Lawsuit by Consumers against Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Cancer-Fighting Favorites To Put On Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 59,580 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Com owns 275,567 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. First In holds 140 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advsrs Inc reported 0.16% stake. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,709 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 132,079 shares. Moreover, Ipg Invest Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% stake. Mgmt Va invested in 126,711 shares. Cetera Advsr invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Johnson Finance Gru stated it has 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Monarch Management Inc owns 53,429 shares. 7,239 are owned by Whalerock Point Ltd. 3.77 million are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Independence Contract Drilling’s Rig Fleet Consolidation To Benefit In The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Contract Drilling Has Upside From Acquisition Benefits And Demand Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) To Acquire Sidewinder Drilling – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 06, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.48 million are owned by Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Co. Retail Bank Of America De holds 98,489 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) or 35,455 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Northern Tru reported 613,124 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.72M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen Ltd Co invested 0.14% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Msd Prtn Ltd Partnership has 6.45% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Van Eck Associates Corp owns 4,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jennison Associate Limited Co holds 0% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Advisory Service has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Rbf Limited Company has 20,496 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $109,118 activity. $46,610 worth of stock was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7. The insider Minmier James bought $20,888.