Msdc Management LP Lowered Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $7.12 Million; Shares Declined; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Stake In Hercules Capital (HTGC) Was Upped

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp analyzed 323,446 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 3.00 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11M shares as the company's stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 58,031 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

