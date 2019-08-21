Msdc Management LP Has Upped Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Stake by $37.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Vigilant Capital Management Has Boosted Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $1.19 Million

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 50.56% . The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.72M market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 153,359 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 6,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 131,558 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 124,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.02M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – VENKATA “MURTHY” RENDUCHINTALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE THURSDAY; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Blockchain Remains a Potential Powerhouse for Various Markets’ Futures

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Semiconductor Industry Leads in Artificial Intelligence Adoption, Accenture Report Finds – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Inc invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dana Invest Advsr reported 1.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Voya Investment Ltd Com reported 0.13% stake. Invesco Ltd has 2.15M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 113,110 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.17% or 428,209 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Synovus Financial has 0.18% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 120,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Polen Cap Management Lc reported 5.65M shares. L And S reported 5,820 shares. First Business Services has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,190 shares. Parsec Financial holds 0.11% or 9,711 shares in its portfolio.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13,131 shares to 218,470 shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 31,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,575 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold ICD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management invested in 0% or 4,684 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 29,810 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,763 shares. Fairfax Fin Holding Can has 400,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 23,300 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). 41,111 are owned by Jefferies Limited. 940,054 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 14,728 shares. Kennedy Capital holds 599,805 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 27,067 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Llc invested in 391,191 shares.

More notable recent Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Independence Contract Drilling, Sidewinder Drilling to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Reveals Results of First-In-Human Study for Investigational Extravascular ICD System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $161,222 activity. $46,610 worth of stock was bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Friday, June 7.