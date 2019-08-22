Msdc Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) by $22.73 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Decreased United Technologies (UTX) Holding as Shares Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 19,968 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 22,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 176,589 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 599,205 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Sarl holds 0.24% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 11.58M shares. Thomasville Bancshares owns 9,082 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.33% or 9.20M shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,984 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 68,506 are owned by Osher Van De Voorde Inv. 59,314 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company. 21,390 are owned by Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability. 40,620 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Limited Company. Montag A & Assoc invested in 21,670 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,566 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,977 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company reported 1.68M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,500 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $230.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,158 shares to 12,542 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corp Bond Etf.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.74B for 15.84 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ziopharm Oncology Names Sath Shukla as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ziopharm: Elucidating The Regeneron Partnership For Glioblastoma – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 21% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2019: ACST,ZIOP,MNKD,UTHR – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.