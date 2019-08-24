Msdc Management LP Has Lowered Stake in United States Stl New (X) by $1.22 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bbr Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $430,144

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 10.99M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL STILL HAS WORK TO DO ON REVITALIZATION PLAN: CEO; 15/03/2018 – Ross, Malmstroem to Meet to Discuss U.S. Steel, Aluminum Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Steel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (X); 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SAYS $483.9M AMOUNT OF NOTES TENDERED IN OFFER

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 4,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 23,792 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 27,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares to 141,596 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).