Msdc Management LP Has Increased Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Stake by $22.73 Million as Stock Rose; Thompson Investment Management Holds Position in Newell Brands (NWL)

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 1.90 million shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Calls for Strategic Review at Newell After Icahn Deal; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – NOVOLEX TO BUY WADDINGTON GROUP FROM NEWELL BRANDS; 11/04/2018 – Starboard nominates four directors to Newell board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Waddington Had 2017 Net Sales of $907M; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 13,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.50M shares. Amica Mutual Co invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Rhumbline Advisers has 578,543 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 259 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 57,321 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com holds 0% or 19,320 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pnc Finance Gp Incorporated holds 154,082 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt stated it has 263,297 shares. Macquarie Group Limited owns 5,400 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 14,985 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.89% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 82,800 shares.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 11,866 shares to 12,466 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,575 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl.

