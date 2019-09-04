Msdc Management LP Has Decreased United States Stl New (X) Stake as Valuation Declined; Great West Life Assurance Company Holds Holding in Kohls (KSS)

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 10.85 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q EPS 10c; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 26,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 246,950 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 220,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 2.63M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Demonstrates Positive Social Impact in 2017 CSR Report; 11/05/2018 – Credit Suisse downgrades Kohl’s, blaming cool spring weather for decline in store visits

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 107.26% or $1.92 from last year’s $1.79 per share. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.89% negative EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,935 shares to 524,946 shares, valued at $17.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 4,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,430 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT).

