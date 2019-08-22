Msdc Management LP Has Decreased United States Stl New (X) Position as Shares Declined; Parnassus Investments Raised International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $7.05 Million; Share Value Rose

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 485,674 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 1.75M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 07/03/2018 – US Steel CEO: We’re reopening an idled plant and bringing back 500 jobs due to Trump tariffs; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 26/04/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – ANTICIPATES CALLING BACK ABOUT 500 EMPLOYEES BEGINNING THIS MONTH RELATED TO RESTART OF FACILITIES

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 145,380 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $578.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 48,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.12M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Finance Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 50 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 476 shares stake. Bridges Management holds 0.23% or 40,122 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 78,726 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 8,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.26 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Com holds 80,622 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 15,360 shares. Schaller reported 4.79% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Agf Investments Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 314,811 shares. Korea Inv reported 414,823 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cibc World Markets Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 8,312 were reported by Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 12,905 shares.

