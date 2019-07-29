Msdc Management LP Has Boosted Its Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) Holding by $37.56 Million as Shares Declined; Boston Properties Com (BXP) Stock Value Rose While Pggm Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $165.16 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.20M, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 460,673 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Independence Contract Dril I (ICD) by 40126.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 18.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18.83 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Contract Dril I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 223,060 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161,222 activity. Shares for $46,610 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR.

