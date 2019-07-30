Msdc Management LP Decreased Stake in United States Stl New (X) by $1.22 Million; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding Maintained by Rice Hall James & Associates Llc

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 25,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 844,377 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.76 million, up from 819,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 438,605 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Lower Debit Card Costs for Avid Acceptance; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 7.92M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 02/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – MIDWEST PLANT TO UNDERTAKE MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONS, MINIMIZING POSSIBILITY FOR REOCCURRENCE OF INCIDENTS; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: $780M 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021 Outstanding; 02/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL TO PAY PENALTY FOR 2017 TOXIC CHROMIUM SPILL: EPA; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q EPS 10C

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Steel: Buying Is Not Justified – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Archrock Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Full-Year 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Still Investable Despite Some Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Twitter: Ride The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Product Partners: Weighing The Costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 72.60% or $1.06 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $68.95 million for 9.54 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Capital Ltd Llc Nj invested in 1.11 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Seizert Capital Prns Ltd invested in 49,848 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Lc reported 1.56 million shares. Cookson Peirce And Comm holds 0.29% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 103,455 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 28,100 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 53,756 shares. Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,745 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 380,158 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 87,884 shares. Moreover, Virtu Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3.06M shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 170,067 shares to 325,881 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 63,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,016 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide and Worldpay to Drive Global Acceptance of Alternative Payment Methods – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide to Acquire Western Union’s Speedpay U.S. Domestic Bill Pay Business – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for AbbVie, TriNet Group, ACI Worldwide, and IMV INC â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.