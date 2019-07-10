Msdc Management LP Decreased Holding in United States Stl New (X) by $1.22 Million; Blue Chip Partners Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $534,870

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 14.43M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel; 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 12/03/2018 – Coal News: US steel tariffs to have limited impact to global coking coal supply: sources – Platts; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 09/03/2018 – Barry Melnkovic Advances to Senior Vice President

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,084 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 46,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $181.59. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68 million for 8.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apple, AT&T and United States Steel – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synthomer: An Attractive Bull Case Following Omnova Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Invest In Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen/Allergan Get FDA Nod for Herceptin Biosimilar Kanjinti – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/12/2019: SYBX, CTRV, AXGT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, RHT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.