Msdc Management LP Cut Its United States Stl New (X) Position by $1.22 Million; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Holding

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.15M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60 million, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.32. About 1.17 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 82.4B RUPEES; 29/05/2018 – Banking Tech: ICICI Bank unveils innovation labs; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 2.05M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees Full-Yr Ebitda $1.7B; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE EQUAL TO 100% OF THEIR FACE VALUE; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54,690 shares to 255,691 shares, valued at $46.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,460 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).