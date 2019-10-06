Msdc Management LP Cut Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $7.12 Million; Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Its Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stake by $1.02 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38 million, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 171,120 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 10/04/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80M shares traded or 78.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 09:43 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3 shares. 16,459 are owned by Kazazian Asset Mgmt Llc. 47,492 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Com. Weiss Multi reported 450,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 108,610 shares. Assetmark holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Generation Advsrs Lc reported 279,492 shares or 5.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 12,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Hound Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.09 million shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kensico Cap holds 1.21% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 2.90 million shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.03% or 38.86M shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 19,633 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $466.71M for 2.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

