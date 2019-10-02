Msdc Management LP Cut Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake as Share Value Declined; Argent Trust Company Holding in Celgene (CELG) Decreased by $431,940

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 17.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 21,977 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $97.72. About 1.65M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF POTENTIAL PRODUCTS IT CAN DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE FROM EIGHT TO TEN; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 5.90M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – In Advance of 2018 Wildfire Season, PG&E Takes Action with Comprehensive Community Wildfire Safety Program; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 14,342 shares to 273,244 shares, valued at $16.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.47 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 6,020 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sphera Funds Ltd reported 250,000 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Salem Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Symons Capital Mgmt reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 334,968 shares. Co Bankshares holds 134,633 shares. American Gru, a Ohio-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). North Amer accumulated 8,530 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management Ltd holds 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 2,925 shares. Enterprise Finance holds 0.01% or 284 shares.

