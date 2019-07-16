Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose While Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Holding by $380,556; Microchip Technology Com (MCHP) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Advisors Decreased Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $241.46. About 288,201 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Rev $351.3M; 15/05/2018 – MSCI: ARGENTINA MARKET SITUATION MAKES IT TOUGHER TO DECIDE WHETHER TO GIVE IT EMERGING MARKET STATUS; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 29/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Germany UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 11/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI UK UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 23/05/2018 – MSCI TALKING TO CHINA’S REGULATORS ON FURTHER LIBERALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (MCHP) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc analyzed 12,524 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,327 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 57,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 27,455 shares to 142,075 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares to 34,701 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).

