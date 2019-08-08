Msci (MSCI) Stock Value Rose While Fundsmith Llp Has Upped Holding by $8.85 Million; Logmein (LOGM) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Its Holding

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 44,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 188,920 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.57 million, up from 144,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 671,029 shares traded or 24.37% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 23/03/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Closes Below 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Telecom Services UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 19/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 326,551 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 3.98 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 800 shares. 2,472 were reported by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Guggenheim Capital stated it has 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Markel Corp holds 137,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.07% or 132,639 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co accumulated 571 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,817 shares. 24,770 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York. Landscape Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 699,244 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,691 shares.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Innovator Lists the First MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets Defined Outcome Buffer ETFs on NYSE Arca – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn (LOGM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.