Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose While Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position by $380,556; Fisher Asset Management Increased Holding in Wipro LTD Adr (WIT) by $5.03 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wipro Ltd Adr (WIT) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 1.68M shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 6.29 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wipro Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.72 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.30% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500.

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares to 87,121 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsm Prtn Lc accumulated 1.22M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc reported 2,067 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 7 shares. 3,480 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Prudential Financial owns 83,179 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Llp invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bp Public Lc holds 0.07% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 20,413 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested in 14,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eqis invested 0.34% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.13% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Bluemountain Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,744 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 32,722 shares.