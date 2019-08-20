Msci (MSCI) Stock Price Rose While Kylin Management Has Decreased Holding; Phocas Financial Lowered Its Holding in Progenics Pharma (PGNX) as Stock Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $230.31. About 468,479 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Canada UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.31

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 566,137 shares traded. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 02/05/2018 – Summary Judgment Granted Upholding the Validity of Formulation Patent Protecting RELISTOR® Injection; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.3% Position in Progenics; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – FDA WILL EXTEND REVIEW OF NDA FOR AZEDRA (IOBENGUANE l 131) BY THREE MONTHS TO JULY 30, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Progenics Pharma: Data Support Prognostic Utility of aBSI as Imaging Biomarker for Survival With Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS – EXTENSION RESULT OF SUBMISSION OF ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION BY PROGENICS; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131); 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Mo Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA(R) (iobenguane I 131); 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGNX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 8.33% less from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). First Hawaiian State Bank has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 4.94M shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 41,600 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 5,871 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Proshare Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 40,327 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company owns 504 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 100,000 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 524 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has 10,933 shares. Sei Invs owns 6,053 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) for 32,743 shares. 12,209 are owned by Hrt Fincl Lc.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares to 731,207 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CMS Grants New Technology Add-On Payment for Inpatient Use of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of Huw Jones as Vice President, Commercial – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progenics Pharmaceuticals Details Recent Good Faith Efforts to Settle with Velan Capital – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More important recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance”, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.