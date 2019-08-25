Msci (MSCI) Stake Maintained by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Office Depot (ODP) Share Value Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Boosted by $323,250 Its Stake

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.80% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Msci (MSCI) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 35,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 billion, up from 28,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Msci for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 885,688 shares traded or 66.74% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 25/04/2018 – UBS ETF-MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch; 13/03/2018 – MSCI: INDEXES ARE PREPARATION FOR CHINA A INCLUSION PROCESS; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 6,770 shares to 68,467 shares, valued at $7.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,917 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.04% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 51,145 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% or 138,714 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.16% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 76,165 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 2,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth, California-based fund reported 4 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 74,236 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank owns 55,472 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 341,777 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership reported 532,728 shares. Hl Ltd has invested 0.12% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). First Republic Invest accumulated 8,483 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 10 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 3,720 shares.

