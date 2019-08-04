Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Lowered Stake by $511,434 as Share Value Rose; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position Boosted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 56,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 50,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 88,358 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57M, down from 90,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.18. About 650,022 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 17/05/2018 – 37 Interactive Entertainment Will Be Added to MSCI Indexes; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – MSCI to Add Tunghsu Optoelectronic to Key lndexes; 24/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability reported 205,464 shares. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Citizens Northern stated it has 10,906 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt LP has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,507 were accumulated by Wespac Advisors Limited. Coastline Tru Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 8,175 shares. California-based Fort Point Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Somerset Grp Lc holds 0.18% or 1,359 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Victory Capital owns 201,333 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 8,361 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 20,754 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.66% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Greenleaf has invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $8.49 million activity. Benioff Marc also sold $1.58 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. The insider Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares to 198,250 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,050 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cleararc Cap has 0.08% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 2,042 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,119 shares stake. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% or 1,594 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,347 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 9 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited has invested 3.65% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Asset Management One, Japan-based fund reported 69,085 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,279 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 1,121 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Moreover, Martin Mngmt Limited Co has 4.82% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 93,100 shares. Korea Invest holds 250,665 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,623 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,408 shares to 10,031 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.33 million activity.

