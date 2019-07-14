Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.17 Million as Market Value Rose; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lifted by $534,130 Its Stake

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $245.12. About 271,520 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 14/03/2018 – MSCI Launches 12 New China lndexes to Prepare Global Investors for Next Step of China A Inclusion Process; 09/04/2018 – MSCI REPORTS SALE OF FEA TO ALLEGRO DEVELOPMENT; NO TERMS; 04/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 17,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,984 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 143,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 21.45M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 21/04/2018 – AT&T chief quizzed in court over note on Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer ‘big mistake’; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 40.05 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,037 shares to 31,344 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 52,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 16,290 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 22,682 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 138,902 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,350 shares. Cambridge Fincl Gp Inc holds 0% or 35,074 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 9,401 shares. 3,261 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 3,480 shares. Proshare Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp, Delaware-based fund reported 43,426 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% stake. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1,983 shares. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 21,082 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 145,935 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 1.06% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,744 shares to 67,937 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edgar Lomax Va has 2.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.34M shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 116,726 shares. National Ins Tx has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 52,570 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na holds 161,730 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 19,424 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 76,273 were accumulated by Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc. 462,153 are held by First Manhattan. Cannell Peter B And Co Incorporated owns 34,219 shares. Advisory Incorporated invested in 32,867 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Everence Capital Mngmt has 0.79% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.16 million were reported by Creative Planning. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 27,737 shares. Welch Gru Lc invested in 2.72% or 787,993 shares.