Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $380,556; Harley Davidson (HOG) Valuation Declined While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Cut Its Holding

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $11.22 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 533,321 shares traded or 4.89% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI United Kingdom UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 28/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 29/05/2018 – Investors target three China A-share diamonds before MSCI; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 24,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 25,762 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 49,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 1.27 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have ‘significant impact’ on sales; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $132.61 million for 35.14 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares to 87,121 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $104.45 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.42% negative EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,237 shares to 43,463 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 41,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

